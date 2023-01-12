Investment in Chhattisgarh under Congress govt higher than that under BJP rule: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the investments in the state have been much higher under the Congress government than they were under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule. Talking to reporters, here at the helipad in Raipur, Baghel said that he has returned for the Bhent Mulaqat program.

He also remembered Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary and talked about his association with the state. "Today is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. He had a special association with Raipur, as after Kolkata, he spent most part of his life here. Our government has also decided to make a memorial at the place of his residence," he said.

Responding to BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal's allegations of an "emergency" situation in the state, Baghel alleged that those who speak against BJP are raided by the central agencies. "Is anyone able to say a word about the "emergency-type" situation in the country? If someone speaks against BJP, he becomes anti-Hindu, if someone speaks against the central government, he becomes anti-National. Brijmohan Ji is getting to speak here, but many even don't get that. Those who say, their houses are raided by the central agencies.

On being asked about the allegations of no investment in the state in the last four years, the Chhattisgarh CM accused BJP of "lying". "Under the BJP rule, the investment in the state was Rs 1,553 crores and Rs 1,014 crores in 2017 and 2018. After our government came, the investment has been Rs 73,567 crore in 2020, Rs 16,492 crore in 2021 and Rs 2,753 crore in 2022. All of this is government data, which shows how many "lies" are spoken by BJP leaders," he said.

He was also asked about no cabinet minister from Chhattisgarh being in the central government since BJP came to power. "We want that Chhattisgarh also gets representation in the cabinet. There used to be cabinet ministers from the state during the Congress rule, but no cabinet minister has come during the BJP rule," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)