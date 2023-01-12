Left Menu

Investment in Chhattisgarh under Congress govt higher than that under BJP rule: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the investments in the state have been much higher under the Congress government than they were under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:41 IST
Investment in Chhattisgarh under Congress govt higher than that under BJP rule: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the investments in the state have been much higher under the Congress government than they were under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule. Talking to reporters, here at the helipad in Raipur, Baghel said that he has returned for the Bhent Mulaqat program.

He also remembered Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary and talked about his association with the state. "Today is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. He had a special association with Raipur, as after Kolkata, he spent most part of his life here. Our government has also decided to make a memorial at the place of his residence," he said.

Responding to BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal's allegations of an "emergency" situation in the state, Baghel alleged that those who speak against BJP are raided by the central agencies. "Is anyone able to say a word about the "emergency-type" situation in the country? If someone speaks against BJP, he becomes anti-Hindu, if someone speaks against the central government, he becomes anti-National. Brijmohan Ji is getting to speak here, but many even don't get that. Those who say, their houses are raided by the central agencies.

On being asked about the allegations of no investment in the state in the last four years, the Chhattisgarh CM accused BJP of "lying". "Under the BJP rule, the investment in the state was Rs 1,553 crores and Rs 1,014 crores in 2017 and 2018. After our government came, the investment has been Rs 73,567 crore in 2020, Rs 16,492 crore in 2021 and Rs 2,753 crore in 2022. All of this is government data, which shows how many "lies" are spoken by BJP leaders," he said.

He was also asked about no cabinet minister from Chhattisgarh being in the central government since BJP came to power. "We want that Chhattisgarh also gets representation in the cabinet. There used to be cabinet ministers from the state during the Congress rule, but no cabinet minister has come during the BJP rule," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023