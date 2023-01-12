Left Menu

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs meeting on Joshimath, assures full support to affected families

The Chief Minister also interacted with the scientists of various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides and inquired about the ongoing studies and research into the causes of landslides in Joshimath. During the meeting, scientists informed the chief minister about the investigation so far.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:42 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs meeting with all stakeholders on Joshimath. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue. During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with the Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp.

The CM said that the safety of the citizens is our biggest responsibility. He instructed everyone to ensure all arrangements for the safety of the people, a release from the chief minister's office said. The Chief Minister also interacted with the scientists of various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides and inquired about the ongoing studies and research into the causes of landslides in Joshimath. During the meeting, scientists informed the chief minister about the investigation so far.

"I have met with everyone and assured people that state administration is with the people of Joshimath. we will help everyone," CM Pushkar Dhami told the media after the meeting. He said it is our priority to lay the way forward for those affected while protecting their lives and property, an official statement added.

Later, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with local public representatives and eminent citizens. He asked everyone to work in coordination with the administration in times of disaster. CM said, that 1.50 lakhs are being given immediately as interim assistance to all those whose houses, shops, and businesses have been affected.

The government will provide all possible help for the rehabilitation of the affected people. Some people are creating a wrong atmosphere regarding Joshimath. Due to this, our people are being harmed and their economy is getting affected. Earlier Chief minister offered prayers at the Narsingh Temple and expressed hope that people of the hilly state will emerge out of this natural calamity safe and secure.

"I Prayed at the Narsingh Temple. God will take out us of this natural calamity," Dhami told the media after offering prayers at the Temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

