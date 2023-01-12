Left Menu

Telangana: Drunk man climbs a bilboard frame in Siddipet, booked

The police said that the man was drunk, and the incident occured on Wednesday evening.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:57 IST
Visual of a man hanging from billboard frame in Siddipet.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked after a video of him went viral on social media on Thursday in which he could be seen "hanging from a billboard frame" in Telangana's Siddipet, the police said. The dramatic scene that was reported on Wednesday caused a traffic jam causing trouble for commuters in Siddipet.

The police said that the man was drunk and a case has been registered against him for creating a public nuisance. "The man was in a drunken condition. The incident occured yesterday evening. He was in a completely aberrated state. It's not about any double bedroom or anything. He was brought down and sent with his family members. We have registered a nuisance case against him," said Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha. (ANI)

