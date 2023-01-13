BRIEF-Nike CEO John Donahoe Says Seeing Continued Strong Consumer Demand For Co's Products And Brands - CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 02:07 IST
Jan 12 (Reuters) -
* NIKE CEO JOHN DONAHOE SAYS SEEING CONTINUED STRONG CONSUMER DEMAND FOR CO’S PRODUCTS AND BRANDS - CNBC INTERVIEW Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JOHN DONAHOE
- NIKE
Advertisement