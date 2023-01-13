Left Menu

Glencore copper mine in Peru struck by vandals, cars torched

Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer, and is currently in the throes of the worst civil unrest in years. A major tin mine located in the southern Puno region, where some of the fiercest anti-government protests have played out, also announced it temporarily halted its mining operations.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 05:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 05:34 IST
Glencore copper mine in Peru struck by vandals, cars torched

Vandals attacked Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official said, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protests that have broken out near major mines in the southern Andes. Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer, and is currently in the throes of the worst civil unrest in years.

A major tin mine located in the southern Puno region, where some of the fiercest anti-government protests have played out, also announced it temporarily halted its mining operations. Two Antapaccay company vehicles were burned in the midday attack and the area around the workers' housing was also hit, the mine said in a statement.

Energy and Mines Minister Oscar Vera told a news conference that 2,000 workers were being evacuated from the site. The Antapaccay mine is one of the largest in Peru, and has tussled with the local community in the past.

The mine was hit by blockades in September by indigenous groups seeking a consultation process over a potential expansion. Antapaccay is located in the Cusco region, a major tourist draw as well as another hot spot for protests against President Dina Boluarte, which have left 42 dead since last month.

Boluarte became president after her predecessor Pedro Castillo attempted to illegally dissolve Congress, was ousted and detained. Protesters have called for his release, her resignation and quick elections. Antapaccay called on authorities to "focus on dialogue to find viable solutions to what the country is going through."

Later on Thursday, miner Minsur said it was temporarily suspending operations at its San Rafael mine, one of the largest tin mines in the world. Minsur said the decision to close its Puno mine was made "in solidarity" with the victims of the protest clashes, with 17 civilians killed in the same region earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023