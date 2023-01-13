PM Modi condoles death of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of veteran politician and founder-member of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Sharad Yadav. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a social media post. Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal merged with Lalu Yadav's outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition".

The condolence messages also came from Congress with the party president Mallikarjun Kharge. "I am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav, a senior leader of the socialist stream of the country, former JDU president. Serving the country as a former Union Minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters," Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of my friend, veteran leader and our colleague in Parliament Sharad Yadav. He was a distinguished student leader who rose to the highest heights in public life. He was an outspoken leader and deeply committed to an inclusive India," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said on his official Twitter handle. Sharad Yadav was a former union minister in various governments.

Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar. (ANI)

