Thirteen including medical students arrested for peddling drugs in Mangaluru: Police
Ten accused were arrested yesterday for peddling and consumption of ganja while , three were nabbed today, police said.
ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 09:06 IST
Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI) Thirteen alleged drug peddlers including medical and dental students have been arrested here, police said on Thursday.
While 10 accused were arrested on Wednesday for peddling and consumption of ganja, three were nabbed on Thursday, the police said.
Three arrested today were identified as Mohammad Afrar (23), who works at a fruit shop in the city, two medical students, Adon Dev, a final year Pharm D student, and Harsha Kumar VS, final year Pathology MD student, the police said. (ANI)
