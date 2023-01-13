Maharashtra: 10 killed as luxury bus enroute to Shirdi collides with truck

At least 10 people, including seven women, were killed and several others were injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Sinnar Shirdi Highway, police informed on Friday. The luxury bus with 50 passengers was on its way to Shirdi at the time of the accident.According to the Wavi Police, the accident occurred near Pathare village of Nashik when a luxury bus going towards Shirdi collided with a truck on the Sinnar Shirdi Highway.

"Ten people including seven women lost their lives in the accident whereas several others who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and a private hospital in Sinnar," the police said. Police further said that the bus had departed from Ambernath in the Thane district and was carrying around 50 people to Shirdi.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. Shinde also ordered authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

