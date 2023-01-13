NIA files chargesheet against 6 accused in 2022 drone case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in a case linked to the interception and recovery of a drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and magnetic bombs from Dhalli area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in May last year, the agency said on Friday. The chargesheet based on the NIA investigations revealed that one Sajjad Gul, a Pakistani handler, was directing other accused who used to collect, receive and transport the weapons dropped by drones to the militants active in Kashmir valley for the commission of terror activities in the Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the conspiracy of wage war against the Government of India.

The chargesheet was filed in a special court in Jammu pertaining to the case initially registered on May 29, 2022 at Rajbagh Police Station in Kathua and then re-registered by the NIA on July 30 last year. The central agency has chargesheeted accused-- Faisal Muneer, Habib, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd (deceased), Rashid, and Sajjad Gul under sections 120B, 121A and 122 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] and sections 25(1)(a) and 25(1AA) of Arms Act and sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

"Further investigations in the case are in progress," added the NIA. (ANI)

