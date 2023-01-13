UK economy grows 0.1% in November: ONS
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British gross domestic product rose 0.1% in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would drop by 0.2% in November from October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Statistics
- British
- Office
Advertisement