Left Menu

Rouble firms around 67 vs dollar as tax payments draw near

The Russian rouble firmed towards 67 per dollar on Friday, boosted by exporting companies selling off foreign currency revenues to pay taxes later in the month and the central bank's intervention on forex markets.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 13:35 IST
Rouble firms around 67 vs dollar as tax payments draw near
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble firmed towards 67 per dollar on Friday, boosted by exporting companies selling off foreign currency revenues to pay taxes later in the month and the central bank's intervention on forex markets. The rouble was up 0.5% versus the dollar at 67.42 by 0748 GMT and had gained 0.16% against the yuan to trade at 10.01.

Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.25% at 72.97​​. Brent crude oil, a benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.1% to $84.11 a barrel.

"The rouble has continued to strengthen its position," Otkritie Bank research analyst Andrey Kochetkov said, adding that exporters' selling of forex revenues was the main factor supporting the currency. The finance ministry's announcement on Wednesday that it would sell around $47 million worth of Chinese yuan daily from Jan. 13 to Feb. 6 has also provided some support for the rouble, which hit its highest level since late December in the previous session.

The ministry has allocated the equivalent of $800 million in total to spend on this intervention on foreign exchange markets. "This and the approaching tax period will support the Russian currency, which now looks technically overbought," Alexei Antonov from Alor Broker said, adding that a correction for the rouble could not be ruled out.

Russian stock markets were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.41% at 1,020.06, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was down 0.12% at 2,183.34.​​

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023