Left Menu

Puri asks automakers to start introducing green vehicles in market

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 13-01-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 14:47 IST
Puri asks automakers to start introducing green vehicles in market
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday asked automobile manufacturers to move from the prototype stage and start introducing green vehicles in the market, saying the time has come for biofuels and other clean energy technologies.

In his address at a symposium here at the Auto Expo 2023, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said India has also advanced the 20 per cent ethanol blending target to 2024-25 from 2030 and as a pilot E20 will be available in many pumps soon, ahead of the earlier schedule of April this year.

The minister earlier inaugurated the 'Ethanol Pavilion' at the expo where passenger vehicle makers -- such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor along with two-wheeler majors TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle, Yamaha and Suzuki motorcycle -- are displaying their working prototype of flex-fuel vehicles. These vehicles can take a range of ethanol blends varying from 20-85 per cent.

''I want to congratulate you, and I'm delighted, because biofuels, and all the other clean energy, the time has come,'' he said. Puri said India is a place where it's not just economies of scale but where ''when we do something hundreds and thousands of people will follow''.

''So, whether it's electric vehicles, whether it's hybrid models...I want to tell both the domestic manufacturers and (international) manufacturers, I think the time has come, please move from the stage of the prototypes and start introducing the models in the market,'' he noted.

The minister asserted that he is ''100 per cent confident that they will succeed'' not just as an economic proposition for the manufacturers but for the green journey that India is undertaking in transitioning to total green sustainable fuel.

On ethanol blending, he said E10 fuel is now available in most parts of the country and the government is taking steps to enhance the level of blending.

''Insofar as E20 is concerned, we will have the rollout very soon...We are now taking it to E20 three months before the schedule. It was earlier scheduled for April of 2023. We are doing it now several months in advance,'' Puri said, adding the fuel as a pilot would be available in many pumps.

At the symposium, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the US Grains Council and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers for the clean energy partnership, aimed at knowledge transfer on ethanol technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023