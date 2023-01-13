KOLKATA TEA QUOTATION

(All prices in Rs/Kg on the basis of Sale-01) CATEGORY: CTC Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 270.00-320.00 :: 280.00-320.00 Good Assam : 220.00-270.00 :: 240.00-280.00 Medium Assam : 170.00-220.00 :: 200.00-240.00 Good Dooars : 180.00-200.00 :: Unquoted Cachar : 150.00-180.00 :: 150.00-180.00 rest all unquoted ------ ORTHODOX : Whole leaf - Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 300.00-340.00 :: 260.00-300.00 :: 170.00-200.00 Good Assam : 260.00-300.00 :: 230.00-260.00 :: 140.00-170.00 Medium Assam : 220.00-260.00 :: 200.00-230.00 :: 120.00-140.00 rest all unquoted.

----- DUST : Best Assam : 290.00-330.00 Good Assam : 240.00-290.00 Medium Assam : 190.00-240.00 rest all unquoted.

