Business leaders see extension of PLI scheme to other sectors: Deloitte survey

The survey aimed to analyse the industry expectations from the upcoming budget, from the standpoint of economic growth, trade agreements and exports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A vast majority of the business leaders believe that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been beneficial and expect an extension to other sectors in the coming years, a Deloitte Survey said on Friday.

An overwhelming number of survey respondents hope the budget will fuel growth across industries by building strong domestic demand and focussing on capital expenditure and believe that it would define the 'Amrit Kaal'.

''Critical to this growth will be the pace of capital expenditure, infrastructure development, and the need to boost infrastructure financing through private partnership. 60 per cent of respondents suggested raising funds through Indian Government Bonds,'' the survey said.

The survey aimed to analyse the industry expectations from the upcoming budget, from the standpoint of economic growth, trade agreements and exports. A total of 181 responses were collated from the survey, across 10 industries.

More than 70 per cent of respondents agree that various PLI schemes have been beneficial for the growth of their sector, with close to 60 per cent of respondents expecting an extension of the incentive in the coming years, Deloitte said.

The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advance chemistry cell and speciality steel.

The sectors, which are under consideration for an extension of the PLI scheme, are leather, bicycle, some vaccine materials and certain telecom products.

The survey said as global uncertainties and an economic slowdown loom across geographies, tax-related changes are expected to boost industry growth and are the most sought-after measures from the upcoming Union Budget.

An overwhelming majority of respondents see trade treaties as vehicles for increasing investment flows and providing an exchange of emerging technologies to strengthen their role in global value chains (GVCs).

The inclusion of MSMEs in the GVC will bring in sustainability to industrial growth and improve trade flows, as per the survey.

Besides easing tax compliance, 45 per cent of respondents anticipate the government to reduce tax litigation, while 44 per cent expect to gain clarification of some TDS-related provisions.

Additionally, the industry is expecting the simplification of the capital gains tax structure and removal of ambiguities in the interpretation of tax, thereby making compliance easier. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Partner, Sanjay Kumar said despite global uncertainties, the Indian economy has been resilient and is well on its way to a growth rate of 7 per cent. ''Industry players are optimistic about the upcoming budget and expect a slew of measures for economic growth, with a strategic focus on infrastructure development, boosting exports, easing compliances and leading the nation towards carbon neutrality,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

