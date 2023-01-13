Five assailants kill elderly couple in Kanpur, probe on

An elderly couple was strangulated to death by five unidentified assailants who fled with valuables from their house on Thursday night in Fatehpur village of Kanpur, police officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Dhull said that the dog squad and the forensic team reached the spot as soon as the information was received.

"The couple was sleeping in their homes when the assailants barged in and strangulated them to death. We are looking into the matter and necessary action will be taken," DCP said. The incident occurred near under the limits of Police Station in the Kakwan area of Kanpur city.

The couple is survived by a son working as a private electrical worker in KESA. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

