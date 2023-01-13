Mizoram: 2 Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh in Aizawl
In a bid to prevent smuggling of drugs, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Police apprehended two Myanmarese nationals and recovered heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh from Aizawl.
In a bid to prevent smuggling of drugs, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Police apprehended two Myanmar nationals and recovered heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh from Aizawl. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl based on specific information.The Forces recovered 11 soap cases (126.650 grams) of heroin worth Rs 63,32,000 and apprehended two Myanmar nationals in Thuampui, Aizawl.
The apprehended persons were identified as Chinlamkham (18) and Thangsialkhual (18) both residents of Tiddim, Myanmar. The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl on Thursday for further legal proceedings.
The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. (ANI)
