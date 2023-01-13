Left Menu

Mizoram: 2 Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh in Aizawl

In a bid to prevent smuggling of drugs, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Police apprehended two Myanmarese nationals and recovered heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh from Aizawl.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:46 IST
Mizoram: 2 Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh in Aizawl
Myanmarese nationals with drugs held by Assam Rifles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to prevent smuggling of drugs, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Police apprehended two Myanmar nationals and recovered heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh from Aizawl. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl based on specific information.The Forces recovered 11 soap cases (126.650 grams) of heroin worth Rs 63,32,000 and apprehended two Myanmar nationals in Thuampui, Aizawl.

The apprehended persons were identified as Chinlamkham (18) and Thangsialkhual (18) both residents of Tiddim, Myanmar. The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl on Thursday for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023