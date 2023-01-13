Uorfi Javed files complaint with Maharashtra women's panel against BJP leader for comments on her dress sense

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for her alleged remarks on the actor's 'immodest' dress sense. Uorfi's lawyer Nitin Satpute said that the OTT star has complained to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

The complaint against Wagh has been filed for threatening and criminal intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain. The lawyer has also requested preventive action under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). "I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain," the message from Uorfi Javed's lawyer read.

"Requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of CrPC, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media ) today have mailed complaint to Woman Commission and now about 12.30 I will meet smt Rupali Chakankar Chairman Woman Commission. with written complaint for taking further action," the message further read. On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slashed Uorfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not.

"Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?" Wagh tweeted in Marathi. https://twitter.com/ChitraKWagh/status/1610506214999457794

In another tweet in Marathi, she wrote, "Actions are not needed.. Is it the culture of our Maharashtra to walk naked in public places? Does @Maha_MahilaAyog support Uorfi's display of body in Bhar Road in Mumbai which is very disgusting?" https://twitter.com/ChitraKWagh/status/1610527270690770944

Uorfi Javed's lawyer Nitin Satpute had also said that he would meet the chairperson of the women's commission and would also file a written complaint in the matter seeking further action. "After such a public instigation by the BJP Leader Chitra Wagh, she [Uorfi] has a threat to her life as she can be mob lynched so protection should be provided to her for the sake of her well-being," Javed's lawyer Nitin Satpute said.

A day after Chitra Kishor Wagh filed her complaint with Mumbai police against Uorfi Javed on her attire, the latter on January 2 hit back at the BJP leader who accused her of 'roaming on the streets in vulgar outfits' seeking police action against her. The social media personality [Uorfi Javed] took to her Instagram stories to share a number of posts responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader.

In the first post, the 'Bepanaah' actor shared an image of Chitra posing with a copy of her complaint. "I'm so proud of myself," Uorfi Javed wrote alongside that image.

Uorfi then proceeded to respond to the allegation, writing, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician!..." She even took to her Twitter and posted, "Chitra tai Meri khaas hai Future me hone wali saas hai."

In another tweet, she wrote, "Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu". https://twitter.com/uorfi_/status/1612381309447593986

Chitra Wagh had shared an image of herself with the Mumbai police on January 1, along with a snap of the police complaint she had lodged against Uorfi Javed. It is pertinent to note that Uorfi Javed on Sunday broke silence on her fashion sense and said that "she is allergic to clothes".

Taking to Instagram, Urfi had dropped a photo in which she could be seen showing her legs filled with boils. "Anyone gets these allergies in winters?" she captioned the post.

Later, she shared another video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes." "So now you guys know right that why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that's why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that's why I prefer being nude)," Uorfi revealed.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her bold yet peculiar fashion sense. The 'Bepannaah' actor was last seen in the reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla (season 14)'. (ANI)

