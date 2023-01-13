UK's $1.15 bln funding for Mozambique LNG project lawful -court

The British government’s funding of up to $1.15 billion for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique is lawful, a London court ruled on Friday, dismissing an appeal by Friends of the Earth.

The environmental campaign group had asked London’s Court of Appeal to rule the British government wrongly decided funding the project, led by French energy company TotalEnergies , was compatible with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

