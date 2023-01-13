UK's $1.15 bln funding for Mozambique LNG project lawful -court
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:53 IST
The British government’s funding of up to $1.15 billion for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique is lawful, a London court ruled on Friday, dismissing an appeal by Friends of the Earth.
The environmental campaign group had asked London’s Court of Appeal to rule the British government wrongly decided funding the project, led by French energy company TotalEnergies , was compatible with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No need for French border controls over China COVID surge - health official
London-based rights activist raises issue of deprivation of basic rights of people in Gilgit Baltistan
Turkey denounces French politicians for attending protest at killing of Kurds
London stocks edge up ahead of New Year weekend, Wall St cheer
Lithuania signs contract with Nexter to buy 18 French Caesar artillery guns