Bank of America beats fourth-quarter profit estimates
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday as rate hikes helped it charge more interest on loans to customers.
The bank earned 85 cents per share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, had estimated a profit of 77 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Profit applicable to common shareholders rose 2% to $6.9 billion in the fourth quarter, from $6.77 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of America Corp
- Refinitiv IBES
Advertisement