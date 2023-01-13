Wells Fargo profit falls on higher reserves
Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a decline in profit for the fourth quarter as it paid regulatory penalties and stockpiled money to prepare for soured loans against the backdrop of a weaker economy.
The fourth-largest U.S. lender reported a profit of $2.9 billion, or 67 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $5.6 billion, or $1.40 per share.
