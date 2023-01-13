BUZZ-Bank of America rises on Q4 profit beat
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
** Shares of Bank of America Corp up ~1.2% at $34.90 premarket after bank's Q3 EPS beats Wall Street estimate
** Company reports Q4 EPS of 85 cents vs est 77 cents - Refinitiv IBES
** Stock up ~4% so far this month
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Q3 EPS
- Bank of America Corp
- Q4 EPS
Advertisement