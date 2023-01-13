Left Menu

Infosys shares climb nearly 2 pc after earnings announcement

Changes in the macroeconomic environment will bring clarity regarding the companys spending sentiments, and the last quarter of the fiscal year remains a crucial time to observe, Urmi Shah, Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said on Q3 FY23 result by Infosys.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:47 IST
Infosys shares climb nearly 2 pc after earnings announcement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Infosys gained nearly 2 per cent, with its market valuation climbing Rs 9,695.95 crore on Friday, a day after the company announced its December quarter earnings.

The stock ended 1.55 per cent higher at Rs 1,503.50 per share on the BSE after falling nearly 1 per cent in initial trade. During the day, it climbed 2.61 per cent to Rs 1,519.20.

On the NSE, the company's shares ended at Rs 1,504 apiece, up 1.58 per cent.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 9,695.95 crore to Rs 6,32,684.95 crore on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 303.15 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 60,261.18, while the NSE Nifty climbed 98.40 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,956.60.

In volume terms, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.16 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Thursday, Infosys reported a better-than-expected 13.4 per cent rise in profit in the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of ''constraints'' in certain verticals amid slowing global economy.

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6,586 crore in October-December 2022 as against Rs 5,809 crore a year back.

The IT bellwether expects a revenue growth of 16-16.5 per cent for the current financial year compared to a growth of 15-16 per cent it had projected earlier despite the ''changing global conditions''.

''Infosys has reported a good result. Though the margins have not expanded, the stability reflects the company's cost optimisation measures. Changes in the macroeconomic environment will bring clarity regarding the company's spending sentiments, and the last quarter of the fiscal year remains a crucial time to observe,'' Urmi Shah, Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said on Q3 FY23 result by Infosys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023