Srinagar-Jammu highway blocked due to snowfall

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been blocked since Friday morning due to bad weather and snowfall in the area. The clearance of the area began on Friday morning with the help of 52 RCC (GREF) on the South Portal of the Jawahar Tunnel, as confirmed by sources.

Meanwhile, in an official statement on Twitter, Srinagar airport announced that all the flights had been cancelled due to bad weather. The airport officials informed that the passengers will be accommodated on the next available flight at no extra cost.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

