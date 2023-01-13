BUZZ-JPMorgan drops on recording Q4 $1.4 bln bad loan provision

** JPMorgan Chase & Co shares dip ~2% to $136.25 premarket after the bank records Q4 credit loss provision of ~$1.4 bln ** The provisions come in anticipation of a mild recession

** Bank posts Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.56 vs analysts estimates of $3.07, per Refinitiv IBES ** As of last close, stock is up ~4% so far this year

