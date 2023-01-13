Marginal increase in demand for tea during Sale 2: CTTA official

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:24 IST
Despite reduced offerings for all categories of tea, a marginal increase in total demand was in evidence during Sale-02, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

The current auction was held on January 10, 11 and 13.

The market witnessed a mixed note. CTC leaf and Orthodox met with increased demand while Darjeeling leaf and Dust tea marked a decline in total demand, he added.

According to CTTA official data, the total offerings amounted to 1,99,212 packages (57,97,279 kg) comprising 1,07,282 packages of CTC leaf, 57,633 packages of Orthodox, 3,258 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 31,039 packages of Dust tea.

CTC leaf met with good demand and a total of 20,40,418 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 164.53 per kg.

Around 51.02 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg price level and only 6.15 per cent was marked at above Rs 250 per kg level.

Western India supported well. Good support was received from internals while exporters operated on bolder brokens and fannings.

Orthodox offerings saw fair demand and a total of 11,28,109 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 188.51 per kg. About 30.81 per cent of total demand was for tea at below Rs 150 per kg and only 13.36 per cent was marked at higher price level. Middle East operated at reduced level while CIS was active during this auction.

Darjeeling leaf met with subdued demand and a total of 34,083 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 194.18 per kg.

Around 66.7 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at below Rs 200 per kg level while only 8.7 per cent was marked at above Rs 500 per kg.

Local dealers and other internals saw good support. TCPL was active while exporters were very selective.

There was subdued demand for this week's Dust offerings and a total of 9,05,744 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 156.55 per kg.

Around 57.24 per cent of the total demand was marked for Dust offerings at lower price level while only 5.91 per cent was observed at higher price level.

Western India was active and other internals also operated. Good support was marked from Hindustan Unilever and TCPL.

