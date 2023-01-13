Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to sex offence charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven charges relating to a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

