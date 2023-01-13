Himanta stresses on encouraging handloom sector through more awareness, procurement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stressed on greater awareness about a government restriction on power-loom production of several traditional clothing items of the state, including 'gamosa' (towel or scarf), so that the handloom sector is able to survive and prosper. He said that while the handloom sector is facing challenges from different fronts, including the situation induced by the global pandemic, the threat from power-loom industry was among the most grave ones. Speaking at the launch of a 'Swanirbhar Nari' scheme for women weavers, Sarma mentioned of a 1985 government of India legislation which restricts power-loom production of several traditional textile items in the country, among which six are from Assam and include gamosa and 'mehkela-sador' (women’s traditional attire). ''In spite of the ban, production of these items on power loom and its procurement by the authorities as well as public has been going on. We did not take the matter seriously and this has led to an adverse impact on our handloom sector,'' he said. He urged the Handloom department to work with other government agencies and create awareness of such guidelines and initiate punitive steps against those who break these. The chief minister urged the department to launch a drive to appeal the public to procure only handloom-woven gamosas, mekhela sadors and other such items for Rongali Bihu, marking Assamese new year in mid-April. ''If each family buys even only two handwoven gamosas for Rongali Bihu this time, it will benefit a great number of our weavers,'' he claimed. Along with public contribution, he also stressed on the need for proper marketing of the products and entrepreneurship ventures in the handloom sector. On the newly launched scheme, Sarma said under it, gamoas and other handloom products will be procured by the government from 4.8 lakh female weavers registered on an official portal through 100 procurement centres and the money payable will be directly debited to their bank accounts. He added that allocation in the state budget has already been made for the scheme and urged the Finance minister to continue the provision in the coming budget also.

