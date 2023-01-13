Centre notifies appointment of 9 Judges for Rajasthan High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of new judges in the Rajasthan High Court. Out of these nine appointments, six are the judicial officers and three are the advocates who have been appointed as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended best wishes to all newly appointed judges of the Rajasthan High Court. Notification issued in this regards stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Ganesh Ram Meena, (ii) Anil Kumar Upman, (iii) Dr. Nupur Bhati, (iv) Rajendra Prakash Soni, (v) Ashok Kumar Jain, (vi) Yogendra Kumar Purohit (vii) Bhuwan Goyal, (viii) Praveer Bhatnagar and (ix) Ashutosh Kumar, to be Judges of the Rajasthan High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices"

Rajasthan High Court has a sanctioned strength of 50 Judges. Recently, Centre Government assured the Supreme Court that it will adhere to the timeline relating to the process of appointment of judges in High Courts.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing Centre, apprised the court that out of 104 recommendations with the government as of now, 44 will be processed soon. Earlier, the Supreme Court also expressed concern about creating an environment where meritorious people are hesitant to give consent for his name for an appointment for a judge's post due to delay in clearing the name. The court also flagged the issue that a couple of names have been withdrawn by the people as their names have not been cleared for months.

The court also observed that names cleared by the Collegium are put on the website and then it is not cleared. The court remarked that the person is professionally affected, therefore people hesitate to give consent as it gives examples of two outstanding counsels who withdrew their names because of the delay in clearing their names. (ANI)

