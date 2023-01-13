Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports - Chancellor

Germany is in talks with the Iraqi government over the possibility of importing natural gas from the oil-rich country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as Berlin scrambles to diversify its energy sources following the fall of Russian fossil fuel imports.

"We also talked about possible gas deliveries to Germany and agreed to stay in close contact," Scholz told journalists in a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Berlin.

Scholz did not give further details on the volumes of gas Germany hopes to import from Iraq.

