Left Menu

Dr Reddy’s acquires trademark rights of breast cancer drug Primcyv from Pfizer to use in India

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. on Friday announced that it has acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug Primcyv from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd for use in the Indian market.Primcyv is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 46 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR, HER2 metastatic breast cancer, said a press release from the city-based drug-maker.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:32 IST
Dr Reddy’s acquires trademark rights of breast cancer drug Primcyv from Pfizer to use in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. on Friday announced that it has acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug Primcyv from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd for use in the Indian market.

Primcyv is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2 metastatic breast cancer, said a press release from the city-based drug-maker. Since May 2022, Dr. Reddy's has been marketing the drug in collaboration with Pfizer Products India under the brandname Primcyv in India. The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg, it further said.

Following the trademark rights acquisition, Dr. Reddy's will manufacture the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished drug at its state-of-the-art facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy's is amongst select companies in the world to have conducted a bioequivalence study and received tentative approval from the USFDA for palbociclib. The in-house product will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85 per cent from the current MRP to increase affordability and access to palbociclib. Dr. Reddy's plans to roll out a unique Patient Assistance Programme to support long-term therapy of the patients on Primcyv, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023