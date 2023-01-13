Left Menu

MAARG portal for startups' mentorship to go live on Jan 16

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:40 IST
MAARG portal for startups' mentorship to go live on Jan 16
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry on Friday said MAARG, a portal to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, and geographies, will go live on January 16.

The MAARG (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth) platform will be launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

It ''will facilitate mentorship between startups and entrepreneurs across sectors, stages, and functions,'' the ministry said.

The matchmaking phase of the portal will allow startups to connect with mentors and discuss their mentorship needs, it added.

The minister will also award outstanding startups and enablers which have demonstrated exceptional capabilities not just in terms of financial gains, but also for the measurable impact for the society on Monday.

The winning startups will be given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

One exceptional incubator and one accelerator each will get a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023