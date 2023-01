BRIEF-U.S. Department of Energy Announces Conditional Commitment of $700 Mln for Ioneer Ltd’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project

* LPO ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL COMMITMENT TO IONEER RHYOLITE RIDGE TO ADVANCE DOMESTIC PRODUCTION OF LITHIUM AND BORON

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY SAYS OFFERED CONDITIONAL COMMITMENT TO LEND UP TO $700 MILLION TO IONEER RHYOLITE RIDGE LLC * U.S. DEPT OF ENERGY-IF FINALIZED, LPO’S LOAN TO THE RHYOLITE RIDGE PROJECT WOULD FINANCE THE ON-SITE PROCESSING OF LITHIUM CARBONATE Source text: https://bit.ly/3CKROx0

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)