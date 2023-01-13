BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO Dimon Says Frank Acquisition Was A 'Huge Mistake' - Conference Call
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:04 IST
JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS FRANK ACQUISITION WAS A 'HUGE MISTAKE'
* JPMORGAN EXEC SAYS LOWER VALUATIONS MAY END UP HELPING DEALS IN 2023 DESPITE A WEAK ECONOMIC OUTLOOK Further company coverage:
