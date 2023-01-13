UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action - UAE state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:18 IST
The United Arab Emirates and Britain signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding to advance the energy sector and climate action, UAE state news agency (WAM) said.
UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the MoU is "greatly significant in light of the common interest of both countries as it helps them implement an energy policy that would provide low-carbon, safe and sustainable energy supplies at affordable prices," WAM reported.
