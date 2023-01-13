UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action - UAE state news agency

The United Arab Emirates and Britain signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding to advance the energy sector and climate action, UAE state news agency (WAM) said.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the MoU is "greatly significant in light of the common interest of both countries as it helps them implement an energy policy that would provide low-carbon, safe and sustainable energy supplies at affordable prices," WAM reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)