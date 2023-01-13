Left Menu

CBI conducts searches at around 39 locations in operation Kanak, recovers Rs 1.03 cr

The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far recovered Rs 1.03 crore (approx.) including in further searches conducted at around 39 locations in six states and union territories in the premises of the accused in operation Kanak.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far recovered Rs 1.03 crore (approx.) including in further searches conducted at around 39 locations in six states and union territories in the premises of the accused in operation Kanak. Searches were conducted at Rup Nagar, Sangrur, Morinda, Bassi Pathana Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Sunam, Budlada, Mohali (all in Punjab); Ambala, Gurugram (in Haryana); Kolar, Chikkabalapur (in Karnataka); Chennai (Tamil Nadu), New Delhi, Chandigarh etc.

According to an official statement by the CBI, FDRs to the extent of over Rs 3 crore (approx.) and documents pertaining to various properties were recovered during three days searches conducted at the premises of accused. Overall searches were conducted at 99 locations in a massive operation under the name 'Operation Kanak' against the unholy nexus of channelized corruption adopted by FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants by way of paying undue gratification to certain officials of FCI for getting undue favours etc. "During the investigation, CBI has also arrested a Manager (Lab), FCI, DO, Chandigarh. The accused was produced before the Competent Court and remanded to CBI Custody till 16.01.2023. Earlier, a DGM (Quality Control/Personnel) RO, Chandigarh & a Proprietor of the firm based at Kharar (Punjab) were arrested and presently, both are in CBI Custody," the statement said.

A case was registered against 74 accused including serving (34) & retired officials (3) of FCI, private persons (17) and other entities etc. It was alleged that a huge amount of bribe was paid to FCI officials for extending favours to the private nexus operators. It was further alleged that Private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for getting favours in accommodating procurement of low-quality foodgrains, malpractices in day-to-day operations in the unloading of foodgrains, managing enquiries against various malpractices, etc.

It was also alleged that the officials in conspiracy with rice millers cover up the shortages in stocks and accept low-quality foodgrains which are transported to other parts of the country. The rice millers in turn allegedly pay a huge amount of bribe to the officials of FCI including Technical Assistants, DGM, AGM, and even Executive Director, as part of channelized corruption. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

