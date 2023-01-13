Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL93 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rebound after 3-day decline; IT, financial shares rise on easing inflation concerns Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty snapped a three-day losing streak to settle higher by over half a per cent on Friday following buying in IT, financials and metal shares on easing inflation worries.

DCM48 BIZ-NDTV-RESIGNATION Three senior NDTV executives resign New Delhi: NDTV's three senior executives, including the group president, have resigned weeks after the Adani group took control of the broadcaster.

DEL55 BIZ-NCLT-JET AIRWAYS NCLT approves Jet Airways ownership transfer to Jalan Kalrock consortium; gives more time to pay dues Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday approved the transfer of ownership of bankrupt-Jet Airways to the Jalan Kalrock consortium and gave the winning bidder more time to pay the dues to the creditors.

DEL103 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 81.38 against US dollar on forex outflows Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 81.38 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a rebound in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

DEL64 BIZ-RBI-FOREX India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.268 bn to USD 561.583 bn Mumbai: India's forex reserves declined by USD 1.268 billion to USD 561.583 billion for the week ended January 6, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

DCM64 BIZ-LD RESULTS-WIPRO Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to Rs 3,053 cr; says tech spends robust amid macro uncertainties New Delhi: Wipro Ltd on Friday reported a better-than-expected 2.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2022 quarter to Rs 3,053 crore and exuded optimism about ''strong'' bookings for the fourth quarter despite global headwinds.

DEL69 BIZ-PM-LD ECONOMISTS Public, pvt sector need to think out of box to seize global opportunities: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said both public and private sectors need to leverage synergies and think out of the box to seize opportunities arising as a result of the emerging global environment.

DCM19 BIZ-ETHANOL India's ethanol capacity to jump 25 pc to 1,250 cr litres by year-end: Govt official New Delhi: The government on Friday said the overall ethanol production capacity in India is expected to go up by 25 per cent to 1,250 crore litres by the end of this year, as proactive steps have been taken for faster clearance of projects.

DEL85 BIZ-LD CRUISE-PRICE World's longest river cruise Ganga Vilas costing Rs 50-55 lakh/person fully booked till Mar 24 Varanasi: Vegetarian Indian cuisine, assorted non-alcoholic beverages, a spa and doctors on call are some of the features of the world's longest luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas, which was flagged off on Friday for its 3,200 km maiden journey from this ancient city to Dibrugarh in Assam.

DCM25 BIZ-AXIS BANK Credit expansion will taper down next year if deposits growth doesn't rise: Axis Bank MD Mumbai: The handsome credit growth witnessed at present will taper down next year if deposit growth continues to lag behind, Axis Bank chief executive and managing director Amitabh Chaudhry said on Friday.

DCM38 BIZ-LD INDIA-INVESTMENT-PURI $58 bn investment in E&P; Chevron, Exxon, Total keen on India: Puri New Delhi: India will likely see an investment of USD 58 billion in finding and producing oil and gas resources by 2023, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday, adding global energy majors Chevron Corp, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies are keen to invest.

DCM13 BIZ-JOSHIMATH-NTPC Joshimath Sinking: NTPC says tunnel one km away from town, 1.1 km below ground New Delhi: A 12-kilometer long tunnel connected to the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project is 1 kilometers away from Joshimath town and at least a kilometer below the ground, state-owned NTPC has told the power ministry explaining its project has no role in the subsidence of the region.

DEL96 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 121, silver declines by Rs 145 New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 121 to Rs 56,236 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

