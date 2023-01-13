Haryana government extends winter vacation in schools till January 21

Due to the severe cove wave condition prevailing in Northern India, Haryana Government on Friday extended winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state till January 21. The schools will reopen after winter break on January 23.

However, Class 10 and 12 students will have to go to school in view of the board examinations. "The Haryana government has extended the winter vacation in all the schools (government and private) in the state till January 21, 2023, due to the severe winter. All schools will remain closed during the said time period. From 23 January 2023, the schools will be opened again," the official statement reads.

Cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). On January 14, the IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha is also expected with cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said. On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15. (ANI)

