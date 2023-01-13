BSE StAR MF accounts for 76 pc of net equity inflow, 50% of new SIP in Dec

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF accounted for 76 per cent of the net equity inflow in December.

The platform had contributed Rs 5,515 crore of mutual fund investments compared to the industry's net equity inflow of Rs 7,303 crore in December.

BSE StAR MF had also contributed new SIP registration of 50 per cent, which is 11.67 lakh against the total new SIP registration of 23.24 lakh in December 2022, the exchange said in a release.

It has also processed 37.75 lakh transactions on December 12, 2022, surpassing its previous best single-day record of 34.29 lakh transactions on October 10, 2022.

In December, BSE StAR MF processed a monthly highest record of 2.44 crore transactions against its previous best of 2.32 crore transactions in November 2022.

Overall, the platform recorded 18.72 crore transactions in the first nine months of FY23 against 18.47 crore transactions in FY22.

The platform also registered a network of over 74,101 distributors in India. Since the launch of its mobile app BSE StAR MF, the distributors have processed over 94.95 lakh transactions worth Rs 25,746 crore as of December 2022.

