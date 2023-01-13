Sages and saints play cricket match to encourage youth towards sports in MP's Chhatarpur

A rare cricket match was seen in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district where sages and saints played a match in their traditional saffron attire in the ongoing KGPL (Khel Gram Premier League) cricket tournament to encourage the youths towards sports on Friday. The match was played between the teams of two monasteries of the district, that is, Sankat Mochan Sarkar team and Chaupariya Sarkar team in which Chaupariya Sarkar team won the match.

Mahant Rajeev Lochan Das told ANI, "All the sages and saints of the Nirmohi Akhara played a match in order to encourage the public and the youth towards sports. The match was played between Sankat Mochan Sarkar and Chaupariya Sarkar in which the Chaupariya Sarkar team won the match. Win and loss are part of the game, but the main motive was to make the youth pay attention towards sports and stay healthy." When asked about how difficult it was to play and run in the cricket field today, he said, "We know how to use swords, spear etc. You must have seen in Kumbh, how we used to swing swords in the air. In the same way, we moved the cricket bats in the playground."

The spectators present in the ground enjoyed the cricket match of the saints. One of the spectators, Utkarsh Upadhyay said that they were stunned for some time after watching the game. Notably, the KGPL was started on December 5, 2022 and the final match will be played on January 15. (ANI)

