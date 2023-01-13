Left Menu

Teacher held for sexually assaulting students in Kerala's Kannur

A teacher of a higher secondary school in Kerala's Kannur was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting students, said police.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A teacher of a higher secondary school in Kerala's Kannur was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting students, said police. The teacher had been identified as Faizal (52) who is a native of Kondotty in the Malappuram district, added the police.

After 20 students accused the teacher of allegedly sexually assaulting them, the school informed Childline and the police. Taliparamba Police have registered five cases on the basis of statements from five students of classes 6th and 7th.

The police are recording statements from more students. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

