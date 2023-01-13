Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion, operator says
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:07 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, Lithuania gas transmission operator Amber Grid told Reuters.
The blast took place in northern Lithuania, the operator said. "We are investigating the cause of the explosion", the Amber Grid spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latvia
- Amber Grid
- Lithuania
Advertisement