Central team to visit West Bengal to review implementation of PM POSHAN scheme

A central team will visit West Bengal this month to review of the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Scheme.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A central team will visit West Bengal this month to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Scheme. "Ministry of Education has constituted a Joint Review Mission to visit the State of West Bengal to review the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in the month of January," an official statement said.

The Joint Review Mission comprises of members drawn from Nutrition experts, Officers from the Government of India and the State Government. The team would review the fund flow from State to Schools/implementing agencies, the coverage of the Scheme, the availability of Management Structure at State, District, Block level, the delivery mechanism of food grains from State to Schools, the smooth implementation of the Scheme with particular reference to interruptions among other objectives.

It would also review the Construction of Kitchen-cum-stores, Procurement/Replacement of Kitchen Devices, the involvement of NGO's/Trust/Centralized kitchens in the Scheme, the payment of Cost of Food grains to Food Corporation of India etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

