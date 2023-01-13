Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker to lead Parliamentary delegation to Kenya, Tanzania

Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla will lead a delegation of the Parliament of India to Kenya and Tanzania from 16 to 21 January.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:16 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker to lead Parliamentary delegation to Kenya, Tanzania
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla will lead a delegation of the Parliament of India to Kenya and Tanzania from 16 to 21 January. The Delegation includes Chirag Paswan, Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak, and S Phangnon Konyak, all Members of Parliament, and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha. Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary is the Secretary to the Delegation.

During the visit to Kenya, apart from meeting their host, The Rt. Hon. (Sen.) Moses FM Wetangula, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya, the delegation will also likely call on Dr. William Somoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua, Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and Rt. Amason Jeffah Kingi, Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kenya. During the visit to Tanzania, apart from meeting their host, Dr Tulia Ackson, Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, the delegation will also call on Mr Philip Mpango, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The delegation will also visit places of cultural and historical importance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023