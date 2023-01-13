Left Menu

Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion, operator says

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:17 IST
A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, Lithuania gas transmission operator Amber Grid told Reuters.

Video published by Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT showed a fire raging in the area. The blast took place in northern Lithuania, the operator said.

"We are investigating the cause of the explosion," the Amber Grid spokesperson said. Police were preparing to evacuate a village near the site, Baltic news agency BNS reported.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported, BNS added.

