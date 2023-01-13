Left Menu

Telangana: Two women die in hospital, kin allege medical negligence

Two women died of negligence in a hospital in Hyderabad district of Telangana, as per the official sources on Friday.

13-01-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women died of alleged negligence by doctors in a hospital in Hyderabad district of Telangana, as per official sources on Friday. P Devender, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Sultan Bazar Division said that the women were admitted to Gandhi Hospital for "better treatment".

"Their family members are alleging medical negligence," ACP said. ACP said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, the doctors have denied the allegation of negligence and said that the procedures were done correctly, Devender said. "Their post-mortem will be conducted and action will be taken accordingly. We spoke to doctors who denied any negligence," the ACP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

