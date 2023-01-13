Left Menu

Delhi government to give Rs 1 crore each to the families of 14 Covid Warriors who lost their life

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:49 IST
New Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Government will give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 14 COVID warriors who lost their lives during the COVID-induced pandemic while serving the patients and society. The decision was taken in the meeting of the group of ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "COVID warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives. Delhi government salutes their spirit. No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the deceased COVID warriors, but their families will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount. The government stands with the families of COVID warriors in their every need" a release said.

Deputy CM said, "Thousands of COVID warriors including doctors, medical staff, support staff, and sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this unprecedented pandemic and many of them were martyred while serving the people. Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the decision was taken to provide all the required support to the families of COVID warriors in Delhi." "Through the ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore, the government is trying to help families get their lives back on track. CM Arvind Kejriwal will always stand as a brother and a son with the families of these martyred COVID warriors," he added.

Sisodia also said, "this scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of COVID warriors that the government and society are always with them. It is to be noted that the government has earlier approved Rs 1 crore ex-gratia amount to the families of 59 deceased COVID warriors." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

