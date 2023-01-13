Left Menu

Kerala: 52-year-old teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 20 students

Police said they are recording statements from more students to probe deeper into the allegations of sexual assault against the accused teacher.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 52-year-old teacher of a higher secondary school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting students here in Kerala's Kannur district, Taliparamba police said. The accused has been identified as Faizan, a resident of Kondotty in the Malappuram district.

The accused teacher was arrested on January 12 and sent to 14 days of police custody on Friday. "We have registered the case on the students' complaints and arrested the teacher," the Police said.

Taliparamba Police said they had registered five cases under section 354 of IPC and sections 7,8,9,10 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) act against the accused teacher on the basis of statements from five students of classes 6th and 7th. The matter came to light after 20 students revealed during counselling in school that the accused teacher "misbehaved" with them, Police said.

"The school authorities informed the police after the students complained about the matter," the Police said. Police said they are recording statements from more students to probe deeper into the allegations of sexual assault against the accused teacher. (ANI)

