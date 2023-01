BRIEF-Bank Of America CEO Brian Moynihan Says Co Has Slowed Down Hiring - CNBC Interview

* BANK OF AMERICA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SAYS “OUR PREDICTION IS FOR A MILD RECESSION IN EARLY-MID 2023” - CNBC INTERVIEW

* BOFA CEO MOYNIHAN SAYS "THINK FED WILL HOLD RATES HIGH FOR LONG"- CNBC * BOFA CEO MOYNIHAN SAYS CO HAS SLOWED DOWN HIRING - CNBC Further company coverage:

