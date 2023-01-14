Ukraine: ‘Humanitarian and human rights catastrophe’ continues, Security Council hears
UN News | Updated: 14-01-2023 04:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 04:04 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia fires around 120 missiles over Ukraine, including Kyiv
Britain sends metal detectors, defusing equipment to Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Attack by drones underway in Kyiv, says governor
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship
Odd News Roundup: In Peru, shamans see end of Russia-Ukraine war in 2023; Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment