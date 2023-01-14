Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Scuffle breaks out between women over removal of stray dogs

A scuffle broke out between two groups of women in a Ghaziabad housing society on Tuesday over the removal of stray dogs, according to police officials.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:31 IST
ACP Nandigram Alok Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A scuffle broke out between two groups of women in a Ghaziabad housing society over the removal of stray dogs, according to police officials. The viral video showing women fighting outside River Heights Society is being widely circulated on social media.

"Complaints have been lodged by both parties at the Nandigram Police Station," said Alok Dubey, ACP, Nandigram. ACP Dubey said that the complaint is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.

Amid increased reports of stray dog menace, people were reportedly evicting the stray dogs from the society. People for Animals (PFA) member and a tenant of the society, Poonam Kashyap was reportedly told about the incident. She allegedly protested against their relocation which turned into a heated argument, and eventually, a fight broke out between the groups.

"I received a call at around 11 pm that dogs are being picked and beaten. I rushed to the area and started recording them from afar. Later another resident Subodh Tyagi, started inciting the crowd that I feed stray dogs, and started abusing me. I have all the videos which will prove their misconduct," Poonam told ANI. Meanwhile, Subodh Tyagi denied the allegations of calling any team and said that the residents took the matter into their own hands and were removing the dogs from the society.

He alleged that Poonam called the police and abused him. "She began the fight and is now playing victim. We will ask her to vacate the house and will lawfully remove the stray dogs from society as our kids are at risk," he told ANI. No injury was reported as per the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

